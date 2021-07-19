Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Short Interest Up 43.0% in June

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a growth of 43.0% from the June 15th total of 19,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 53,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:LOAN traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,790. The company has a market cap of $59.93 million, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.73. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $8.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 11.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,940,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

