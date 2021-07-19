Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Director Melissa Weiler Buys 4,000 Shares

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Director Melissa Weiler purchased 4,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE JEF traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,847,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,740. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.47. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.99 and a 12 month high of $35.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.07.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 19.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 74,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 35,623 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $45,640,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 291,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,807,000 after acquiring an additional 44,450 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 147,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 45,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 924,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,819,000 after acquiring an additional 150,018 shares in the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on JEF. TheStreet raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

