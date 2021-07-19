Jeff Mengoli Sells 5,000 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) insider Jeff Mengoli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $301,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeff Mengoli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Jeff Mengoli sold 3,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC traded up $1.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.02. The company had a trading volume of 927,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,649. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $162.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion and a PE ratio of -60.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.99.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.18 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.31%. BigCommerce’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BIGC. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIGC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 479.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,748,000 after purchasing an additional 125,705 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 11,784 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 54.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

