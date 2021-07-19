Biert Eugene Jr. Van Sells 13,650 Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Stock

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 13,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $585,448.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Biert Eugene Jr. Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 13,650 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $532,486.50.

NASDAQ DCT traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.94. 571,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,344. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.31. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $59.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.00.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.81 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.82.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,884,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,546 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,103,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,532,000 after buying an additional 64,591 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,481,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,293,000 after buying an additional 2,091,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,064,000 after buying an additional 1,457,979 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 500.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,201,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,051,000 after buying an additional 1,001,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

