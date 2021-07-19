Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) EVP Karen M. Dahut Sells 42,495 Shares

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $3,802,877.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BAH traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.93. The company had a trading volume of 573,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,964. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $100.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.08.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.17% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

BAH has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,173,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,285 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,222,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,940 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at $118,101,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 545.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,057,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,170,000 after acquiring an additional 893,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 258.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 620,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,957,000 after acquiring an additional 447,419 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

