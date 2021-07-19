Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Short Interest Update

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 618,200 shares, a drop of 38.0% from the June 15th total of 997,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.4 days.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,361. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a twelve month low of $18.13 and a twelve month high of $42.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.83.

LIFZF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities lowered shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

