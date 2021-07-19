Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the June 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Industrias Bachoco alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

NYSE:IBA traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,659. Industrias Bachoco has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $48.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.82.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.01). Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 8.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Industrias Bachoco will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be paid a $0.4249 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 12th. This is a positive change from Industrias Bachoco’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.40. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Industrias Bachoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.55%.

About Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Bachoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Bachoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.