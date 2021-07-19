Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) CEO Robert R. Wright Sells 287,385 Shares

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) CEO Robert R. Wright sold 287,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $1,600,734.45.

On Friday, May 14th, Robert R. Wright sold 4,500 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $533,250.00.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $126.68. 1,004,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,114. The stock has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.32. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $78.93 and a one year high of $129.26.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 33.74%. The company’s revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 28.50%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 725,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,041,000 after purchasing an additional 86,282 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 37,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 19,629 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,671,000 after buying an additional 13,008 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.14.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

