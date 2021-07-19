Kevin S. Cavanah Sells 16,850 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Stock

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) CFO Kevin S. Cavanah sold 16,850 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $208,434.50.

Shares of Celanese stock traded down $4.73 on Monday, reaching $147.62. 916,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,249. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $91.13 and a 1-year high of $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.51.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 34.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Celanese currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CE. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the second quarter worth $205,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its position in Celanese by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Celanese by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth about $641,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

