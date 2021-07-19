iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decrease of 43.0% from the June 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $125.08. The stock had a trading volume of 329,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,820. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.03. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $83.92 and a 12 month high of $134.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,540.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 9,702 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,976,000 after buying an additional 50,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 13,262 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

