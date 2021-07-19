Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Hits New 12-Month High at $180.55

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $180.55 and last traded at $180.55, with a volume of 5 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $180.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Spirax-Sarco Engineering presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.15 and a beta of 0.77.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

