Short Interest in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Decreases By 50.9%

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a decrease of 50.9% from the June 15th total of 4,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,430,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

IXUS stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.98. 1,930,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,433. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.63. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $56.46 and a twelve month high of $75.53.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.852 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

