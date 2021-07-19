GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) Short Interest Update

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, a decline of 38.3% from the June 15th total of 106,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ GVP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.42. 263,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,308. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.63. GSE Systems has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GSE Systems had a negative net margin of 12.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in GSE Systems in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSE Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GSE Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of GSE Systems by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 10,595 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GSE Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.78% of the company’s stock.

About GSE Systems

GSE Systems, Inc engages in the provision of engineering services, staffing, and simulation software. It operates through Performance Improvement Solutions; and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segments. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment includes power plant high-fidelity simulation solutions, technical engineering services for ASME programs, power plant thermal performance optimization, and interactive computer based tutorials/simulation.

