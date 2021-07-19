Patientory (PTOY) Price Tops $0.0162 on Top Exchanges

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 19th. Patientory has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $2,572.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Patientory coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Patientory has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003243 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00047363 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013290 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006530 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.19 or 0.00775556 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Patientory Profile

Patientory is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patientory’s official website is patientory.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Patientory Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

