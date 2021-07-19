Brokerages Expect Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) will post $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.34. Antero Resources posted earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 154.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. Antero Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS.

AR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.10.

Shares of NYSE AR traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.54. The stock had a trading volume of 9,598,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,027,363. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.46. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $15.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the first quarter worth about $55,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

