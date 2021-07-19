Scott William Cook Sells 3,000 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Stock

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) CAO Scott William Cook sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $145,500.00.

NASDAQ RPAY traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.64. The stock had a trading volume of 543,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,111. Repay Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $20.18 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Repay alerts:

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $47.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 28.90% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPAY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Repay during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Repay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Repay by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Repay by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. assumed coverage on Repay in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Repay in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.