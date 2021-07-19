BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.09% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BM Technologies Inc. provides mobile-first banking platforms principally in the U.S. It offers access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. BM Technologies Inc., formerly known as Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BMTX. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of BM Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. Maxim Group began coverage on BM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of BM Technologies stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.90. 62,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,433. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.15. BM Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $18.35.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $24.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that BM Technologies will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMTX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of BM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $4,278,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BM Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $2,534,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC acquired a new stake in BM Technologies in the first quarter worth about $2,032,000. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BM Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,194,000. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BM Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $861,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

BM Technologies Company Profile

BM Technologies, Inc, through its fintech banking platform, provides digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking products and services between customers and FDIC-insured partner banks. The company provides access to a suite of banking products, including checking, savings, personal loans, credit cards, and student refinancing.

