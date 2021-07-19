5:01 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FVAM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

5:01 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FVAM) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the June 15th total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in 5:01 Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 5:01 Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in 5:01 Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 5:01 Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in 5:01 Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $305,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get 5:01 Acquisition alerts:

FVAM stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 305,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,162. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96. 5:01 Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $13.00.

5:01 Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for 5:01 Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5:01 Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.