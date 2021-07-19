The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Short Interest Update

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 146,200 shares, a decline of 45.0% from the June 15th total of 265,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIC traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,572. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.87. The stock has a market cap of $493.52 million, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The First of Long Island has a fifty-two week low of $14.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $29.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.02 million. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 30.58% and a return on equity of 10.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that The First of Long Island will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The First of Long Island’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st.

In other The First of Long Island news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. Also, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $44,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 0.8% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 63,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 122.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 3.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 1.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 108,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

About The First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

