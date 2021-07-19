Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Short Interest Update

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, a drop of 40.6% from the June 15th total of 4,580,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GALT traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.70. 482,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,260,069. Galectin Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.61.

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

GALT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Galectin Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

In related news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $35,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $183,675 in the last 90 days. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is (GR-MD-02) belapectin galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.