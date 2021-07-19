ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the June 15th total of 4,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Get ERYTECH Pharma alerts:

Shares of ERYP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.34. 7,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,603. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. ERYTECH Pharma has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $13.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ERYTECH Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

About ERYTECH Pharma

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases in France and the United States. Its lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ERYTECH Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ERYTECH Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.