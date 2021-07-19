First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decline of 46.8% from the June 15th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:FCEF traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.47. 2,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,236. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.12. First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 12 month low of $19.01 and a 12 month high of $25.83.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%.
