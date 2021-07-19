First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decline of 46.8% from the June 15th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCEF traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.47. 2,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,236. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.12. First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 12 month low of $19.01 and a 12 month high of $25.83.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCEF. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 230,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after buying an additional 18,455 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

