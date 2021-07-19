ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) Short Interest Up 41.7% in June

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the June 15th total of 4,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of ERYP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.34. The stock had a trading volume of 7,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,603. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. ERYTECH Pharma has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $13.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ERYTECH Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

ERYTECH Pharma Company Profile

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases in France and the United States. Its lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients.

