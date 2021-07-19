ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) Short Interest Up 41.7% in June

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the June 15th total of 4,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of ERYP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.34. The stock had a trading volume of 7,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,603. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. ERYTECH Pharma has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $13.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.54.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ERYTECH Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.
ERYTECH Pharma Company Profile
ERYTECH Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases in France and the United States. Its lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients.
