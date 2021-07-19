renBTC Price Reaches $30,885.61 on Top Exchanges (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. renBTC has a market cap of $373.93 million and approximately $14.27 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, renBTC has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One renBTC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $30,885.61 or 1.00011172 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003239 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00047331 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003239 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002394 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013282 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006521 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $239.41 or 0.00775236 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

renBTC Profile

renBTC is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 12,107 coins. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . The official website for renBTC is renproject.io . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

Buying and Selling renBTC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

