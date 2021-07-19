Analysts Anticipate Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.33 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) will report $28.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.50 million to $29.50 million. Heron Therapeutics posted sales of $22.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $141.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $132.52 million to $151.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $289.07 million, with estimates ranging from $180.00 million to $365.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.01). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.33% and a negative net margin of 274.23%. The company had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HRTX. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $27,002.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,163 shares in the company, valued at $55,858.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,137,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,697,000 after acquiring an additional 250,378 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 5.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,273,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,058,000 after acquiring an additional 172,339 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 690.6% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,106,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,803 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,011,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,573,000 after acquiring an additional 139,465 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 10.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,360,000 after purchasing an additional 136,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HRTX traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.51. 1,286,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,852. Heron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $22.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.67.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

