PlotX Market Cap Hits $3.58 Million (PLOT)

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 19th. During the last week, PlotX has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. One PlotX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0540 or 0.00000175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PlotX has a market cap of $3.58 million and $329,453.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003238 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00047397 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003239 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002390 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00013355 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006499 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $240.68 or 0.00779077 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

About PlotX

PlotX (CRYPTO:PLOT) is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlotX’s official website is plotx.io . The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

Buying and Selling PlotX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlotX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlotX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlotX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

