Infinitecoin (IFC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $47.00

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Infinitecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Infinitecoin has a market capitalization of $12.04 million and approximately $47.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Infinitecoin has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000028 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Infinitecoin Profile

IFC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. Infinitecoin’s official website is www.infiniteco.in . The Reddit community for Infinitecoin is https://reddit.com/r/infinitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Buying and Selling Infinitecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Infinitecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Infinitecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

