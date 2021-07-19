Sentinel Market Cap Hits $58.23 Million (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Sentinel coin can currently be bought for $0.0170 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $58.23 million and $1.76 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sentinel has traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sentinel alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000028 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

DVPN is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 11,169,165,666 coins and its circulating supply is 3,417,341,595 coins. The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DVPNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.