Scry.info (DDD) Market Capitalization Tops $1.12 Million

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One Scry.info coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Scry.info has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. Scry.info has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $59,558.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003238 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00047397 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003239 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002390 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00013355 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006499 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $240.68 or 0.00779077 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

About Scry.info

Scry.info (DDD) is a coin. It launched on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Scry.info Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scry.info should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

