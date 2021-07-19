DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.09

Shares of DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.09 and last traded at $19.59, with a volume of 93516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DNB Bank ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

About DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY)

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

