Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $43.93

Shares of Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.93 and last traded at $44.56, with a volume of 4035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.76.

Several research analysts recently commented on VOPKY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Vopak from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Vopak in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut Royal Vopak from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Royal Vopak Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VOPKY)

Royal Vopak NV engages in the operation of bulk liquids storage terminals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

