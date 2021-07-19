Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $23.77

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.77 and last traded at $24.52, with a volume of 38569 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anhui Conch Cement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.71.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It primarily provides Portland cement, ordinary Portland cement, slag Portland cement, composite Portland cement under the Conch brand.

