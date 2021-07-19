Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Short Interest Update

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 58.0% from the June 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KHNGY traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.76. 13,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,641. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 52 week low of $33.64 and a 52 week high of $71.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.71.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 39.16% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.588 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Kuehne + Nagel International’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KHNGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America lowered Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Kuehne + Nagel International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

