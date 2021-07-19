Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Short Interest Update

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 58.0% from the June 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KHNGY traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.76. 13,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,641. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 52 week low of $33.64 and a 52 week high of $71.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.71.
Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 39.16% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently commented on KHNGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America lowered Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Kuehne + Nagel International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.
About Kuehne + Nagel International
Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.
