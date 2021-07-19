Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in June

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.92. 4,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.22. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in ship and offshore structure, rolling stock, aerospace systems, energy system and plant engineering, motorcycle and engine, and precision machinery and robot businesses worldwide. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; parts for commercial aircraft; commercial helicopters; missiles/space equipment; jet engines; and aerospace gearboxes.

