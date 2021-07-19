$185.12 Million in Sales Expected for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) to announce sales of $185.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $180.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $187.48 million. HealthEquity posted sales of $176.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full year sales of $762.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $754.63 million to $782.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $836.34 million, with estimates ranging from $769.39 million to $910.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HealthEquity.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $184.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.07 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.95%.

HQY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.82.

HQY traded down $1.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.08. The stock had a trading volume of 455,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,668. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,218.20, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.37. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $45.82 and a twelve month high of $93.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.30.

In related news, Director Frank Corvino sold 8,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $742,498.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,614.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total transaction of $421,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,417,526.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,855,839. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 20.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 23.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HealthEquity (HQY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.