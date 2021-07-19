Analysts Anticipate The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $460.32 Million

Analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) will announce $460.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for The Wendy’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $445.60 million to $484.40 million. The Wendy’s reported sales of $402.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that The Wendy’s will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Wendy’s.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

WEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities upgraded The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.31.

WEN traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.90. 2,277,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,910,696. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The Wendy’s has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $29.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

In other The Wendy’s news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $17,358,006.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,618,863.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $4,238,020.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,286.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 945,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,472,271. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 212,500.0% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

