Delphy (DPY) Price Tops $0.0062 on Exchanges

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 19th. In the last seven days, Delphy has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Delphy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Delphy has a market capitalization of $386,304.34 and approximately $29,440.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003244 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00047284 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002390 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00013345 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006511 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $239.56 or 0.00776889 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Delphy (CRYPTO:DPY) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Delphy is delphy.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

