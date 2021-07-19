Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.59 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) to report sales of $14.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.16 million. Great Ajax reported sales of $10.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full-year sales of $61.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $56.50 million to $69.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $70.23 million, with estimates ranging from $65.10 million to $77.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Great Ajax.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 60.35%.

AJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Great Ajax from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Compass Point began coverage on Great Ajax in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Great Ajax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the first quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 251.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 25,499 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 29,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AJX traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.81. The company had a trading volume of 99,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,769. The firm has a market cap of $294.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Great Ajax has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $13.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. This is a boost from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is presently 81.72%.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Ajax (AJX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.