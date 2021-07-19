Short Interest in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Grows By 28.5%

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the June 15th total of 2,840,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XPO. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.96.

NYSE:XPO traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $136.77. 1,180,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,363. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.16. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $72.21 and a 12 month high of $153.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.30.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 61,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $8,385,012.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at $53,079,866.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 72,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,752,864.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,480,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,612,993. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,425,182 shares of company stock worth $461,448,534 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 73.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

