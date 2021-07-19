9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) Short Interest Update

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the June 15th total of 3,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:JFU traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.84. 1,147,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,423,647. 9F has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.96.

Get 9F alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 9F during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in 9F in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in 9F in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in 9F in the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 9F in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital financial account platform that integrates and personalizes financial services in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to institutional funding partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for 9F Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9F and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.