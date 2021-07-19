Zacks: Brokerages Expect Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $380,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) to post sales of $380,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $370,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $380,000.00. Leap Therapeutics also reported sales of $380,000.00 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will report full year sales of $2.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $380,000.00 to $7.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Leap Therapeutics.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Leap Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.46% and a negative net margin of 1,961.13%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million.

LPTX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James set a $3.50 price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.40.

Shares of LPTX stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.35. 226,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,157. The company has a market capitalization of $80.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.62. Leap Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $3.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Leap Therapeutics by 426,666.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 38,400 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its position in Leap Therapeutics by 9.1% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

