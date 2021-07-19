Brokerages Expect Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $371.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) to post sales of $371.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $365.40 million to $377.50 million. Carpenter Technology posted sales of $437.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Carpenter Technology.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $351.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.53 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 19.51% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. Carpenter Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company.

Carpenter Technology stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.39. The company had a trading volume of 515,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,812. Carpenter Technology has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $49.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 416,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,127,000 after buying an additional 13,136 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carpenter Technology (CRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.