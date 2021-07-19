Analysts Anticipate Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.51 Billion

Equities analysts expect Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) to announce sales of $3.51 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sunoco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.83 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.80 billion. Sunoco reported sales of $2.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full-year sales of $14.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.96 billion to $17.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $14.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.76 billion to $17.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sunoco.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.91. Sunoco had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.78) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sunoco from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sunoco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sunoco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

SUN stock traded down $1.26 on Monday, hitting $35.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,437. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.70. Sunoco has a 1 year low of $23.16 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is currently 434.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sunoco by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,023,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,241,000 after buying an additional 66,565 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 5,746.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 333,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 327,304 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 300,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 137,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 119,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

