Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantica Yield Plc owns, manages and acquires a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the power and environment sectors. It operates primarily in North America, South America and Europe. Atlantica Yield Plc, formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc, is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.40.

Shares of NASDAQ AY traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.24. 623,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,985. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $26.31 and a twelve month high of $48.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.59 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $235.19 million during the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 3.21%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AY. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 44.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

