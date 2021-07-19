ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASOS Plc is an online fashion destination. It offers branded and own-branded product lines, including womenswear and menswear, footwear, accessories, jewelry and beauty and grooming products primarily through its Website, asos.com. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia, the United States, Russia and China. ASOS Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

ASOMY has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

OTCMKTS:ASOMY traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.23. ASOS has a 52-week low of $42.85 and a 52-week high of $81.65.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

