Dixons Carphone plc (OTCMKTS:DSITF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Dixons Carphone plc (OTCMKTS:DSITF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 56.9% from the June 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of DSITF remained flat at $$1.79 during trading hours on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87. Dixons Carphone has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $2.15.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Dixons Carphone from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of Dixons Carphone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Dixons Carphone Plc is an electrical and telecommunications retailer and services company. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Norsics; and Greece. The Unite Kingdom and Irelang geographical segment comprises of operations in the UK and Ireland, the Dixons Travel business, and the non-honeybee business to business operations.

