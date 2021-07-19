Creso Pharma Limited (OTCMKTS:COPHF) Short Interest Update

Creso Pharma Limited (OTCMKTS:COPHF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 665,800 shares, a decline of 50.3% from the June 15th total of 1,340,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of Creso Pharma stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.11. 33,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,859. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.13. Creso Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $1.00.

About Creso Pharma

Creso Pharma Limited develops, registers, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabis, and hemp-based nutraceutical products and treatments for human and animal health in Europe, the Middle East, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company develops and commercializes therapeutic products; and cultivates and harvests cannabis plants, as well as supplies dried cannabis plant retail products.

