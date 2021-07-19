Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT) Short Interest Down 50.0% in June

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
CZBT remained flat at $$27.25 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 46 shares, compared to its average volume of 443. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.20. Citizens Bancorp of Virginia has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $29.00.
Citizens Bancorp of Virginia Company Profile
Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Bancorp of Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Bancorp of Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.