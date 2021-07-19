Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $197.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) to announce $197.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Stamps.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $194.66 million and the highest estimate coming in at $200.90 million. Stamps.com reported sales of $206.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Stamps.com will report full-year sales of $787.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $775.20 million to $800.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $856.27 million, with estimates ranging from $821.30 million to $891.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stamps.com.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.07 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 25.32%. Stamps.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 92,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.61, for a total value of $29,948,163.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amine Khechfe sold 94 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.70, for a total transaction of $30,333.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,711 shares of company stock worth $52,441,101 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 6,233.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Stamps.com in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Stamps.com by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stamps.com by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $324.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,016,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,886. Stamps.com has a 1 year low of $159.22 and a 1 year high of $325.98. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.65.

Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

