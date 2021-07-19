Rupiah Token (IDRT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.89 Million

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 19th. Rupiah Token has a market cap of $4.89 million and $1.70 million worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rupiah Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rupiah Token has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Rupiah Token

Rupiah Token (IDRT) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,274,146,176 coins. The official message board for Rupiah Token is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog . Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rupiah Token’s official website is idrt.link/whitepaper

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Rupiah Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupiah Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupiah Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

